March 24, 2023 - 11:42pm
Car off the road, unknown injuries, on Lewiston Road, Oakfield
A one-vehicle accident is reported in the area of 6817 Lewiston Road, Oakfield.
A car went off the road, and the caller reports the car is off in a field "quite a ways."
Unknown injuries.
Oakfield Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.
UPDATE 11:44 p.m.: A first responder reports heavy damage.
UPDATE 11:46 p.m.: "Everybody's out of the vehicle," a first responder reports.
UPDATE 11:54 p.m.: No need for Mercy Flight. Two more basic life support ambulances requested to the scene.
UPDATE 12:15 a.m.: Three patients transported to ECMC.
