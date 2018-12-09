Local Matters

December 9, 2018 - 10:21am

Car stops west of Le Roy after high-speed trip down Route 5

posted by Howard B. Owens in Stafford, Le Roy, news.

Deputies have a car stopped, with the assistance of Le Roy PD, that was reportedly driving eastbound on Route 5 from Batavia and through Stafford at a high rate of speed and nearly caused multiple head-on collisions.

Patrols were about to deploy spike strips when a Le Roy officer reported the car was stopped west of the Village.

Multiple patrols were responding with lights and sirens.

There's no report, at least that we've heard, of damage or injuries.

