Carjacking suspect enters not-guilty plea in first County Court appearance

Constantine Murrell

Carjacking suspect Constantine Murrell, 35, a parolee from Rochester, entered a not-guilty plea at his arraignment today in Court Count on counts of second-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

Murrell is accused of forcibly taking a car from a woman at the Kwik Fill, 99 Jackson St., Batavia, on Sept. 25.

He is also charged with reckless driving and unlawful fleeing a police officer.

After allegedly stealing the sedan, Murrell is accused leading police on a chase through city streets that reached 65 mph.

The chase came to an end when the stolen vehicle struck another car at Redfield Parkway and Richmond Avenue, which cause it to careen into a tree and the recently installed sign at the entrance of VA Medical Center.

The car then caught on fire.

The woman who had been driving the car was not physically injured.

Murrell was released from prison in April after serving an eight-year sentence for a 2010 kidnapping conviction in Rochester. He also has a previous drug conviction.

He reportedly told police after his arrest that he didn't know how he wound up in Batavia on Sept. 25. He said he had gotten into a truck with a man he didn't know in Rochester to do the drug K-2 and that the man left him in Batavia. He told police he panicked and just wanted to get back to Rochester.

“(I) couldn’t figure out how I would do it," Murrell is quoted in a court document as telling police. "I was at the gas station and saw an old lady in a white car at the gas pumps. I figured that it would be pretty easy to scare her and take her car.”

Judge Charles Zambito reaffirmed Murrell's bail status. He is being held without the possibility of bail. He will reappear in County Court on Jan. 23 for a hearing on pre-trial motions.

There was no discussion of any potential plea offer.

