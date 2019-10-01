Case of student accused of making threat that closed schools in Le Roy referred to Family Court

A student at Le Roy Junior-Senior High School is being charged as a juvenile in connection with an alleged threat posted on Snapchat that led to classes and activities being canceled at Le Roy schools on Friday.

Le Roy PD announced today that the unnamed juvenile is being charged with falsely reporting an incident, 3rd, and that the matter is being referred to Genesee County Family Court.

Police say the youth posted a message on Snapchat threatening to harm students. A parent of one of the students who received the message contacted the Safe School Helpline to advise officials of the threat.

Superintendent Merritt Holley said he was informed of the threat early Friday morning and made the decision -- based on what was known at the time, leading him to believe it was a credible threat -- to cancel classes and activities at both Wolcott and the Jr.-Sr. high.

