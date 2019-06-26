Cause of Le Roy woman's death following accident in Pavilion is under investigation

A 49-year-old Le Roy woman died Tuesday after suffering serious injuries in a motor vehicle accident on Route 20 in Pavilion on Monday.

Holly C. Neuffer was driving a 2010 Nissan Murano westbound on Route 20, according to the Sheriff's Office, when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road and went off the north shoulder. The Nissan struck a tree head-on in the vicinity of 7550 Route 20 at 3:35 p.m.

Neuffer was transported by Le Roy Ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital.

A medical examination will be required to determine whether Neuffer died as a result of her injuries are from another medical condition.

The crash remains under investigation. Conducting the investigation are Chief Deputy Bried Frieday, Sgt. Andrew Hale, Investigator James Diehl, Deputy Ryan DeLong, and Deputy Robert Henning.

Assisting at the scene where the Le Roy Fire Department, Pavilion Fire Department, Mercy EMS, and State troopers.