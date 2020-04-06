CDC issues guidance on making and wearing cloth masks

The Center for Disease Control has reversed course on the general public wearing face masks to help protect themselves and others (mostly others) from the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the strain of coronavirus currently running through our nation and our community.

While masks are no substitute for social distancing and hand washing, they could help flatten the curve.

Today, the CDC issued guidelines for wearing and making masks. Click here for the guidelines.

We previously offered to start a list of people in the community willing to make masks for others and so far have received one response. If there are others, email your name and contact information to [email protected]

Our list:

Also, here's a video on how to properly wash your hands.