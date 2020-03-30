Local Matters

March 30, 2020 - 2:45pm

CDC issues travel advisory for New York

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, news, coronavirus.

Press release from CDC:

Due to extensive community transmission of COVID -19 in the area, CDC urges residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from nonessential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately.

This Domestic Travel Advisory does not apply to employees of critical infrastructure industries, including but not limited to trucking, public health professionals, financial services, and food supply.

These employees of critical infrastructure, as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, have a special responsibility to maintain normal work schedules. The Governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will have full discretion to implement this Domestic Travel Advisory.

