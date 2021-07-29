CEO of new regional United Way promises 'more' to local communities

With the merger of six United Way chapters in the Finger Lakes area into a single regional organization, the United Way will not lose its focus on the local communities, it serves, said Acting CEO Jaime Saunders at an open house to discuss the merger with the community yesterday morning at GO Art!

"The six United Ways are coming together in a position of strength," Saunders said. "This is about more. This is about more investment, providing more opportunities for connection, more volunteer opportunities, more support for those of you running workplace campaigns, more support for those we set out to serve and change their lives. This is what it is about."

Tammy Hathaway, the now-former director of the United Way in Genesee County, did not speak at the gathering. She is becoming a regional development manager with the new organization.

