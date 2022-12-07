Child sex predator convicted by jury, faces possible life in prison

Melvin Huntley

A 41-year-old Town of Batavia resident was convicted yesterday by a jury following a weeklong trial on the majority of counts against him in a child sex abuse case.

Melvin A. Huntley, a Wilkenson Road resident, could spend the rest of his life in prison following his conviction.

There were four victims in the case.

The jury found Huntley guilty of:

Five counts of sex abuse in first degree;

Two counts of sex abuse in the third degree;

Two counts of rape in the first degree;

Two counts of predatory sex against a child;

Predatory sexual assault;

Four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Three of the counts are Class A felonies and two are Class B felonies.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 11. He has been ordered held in the Genesee County Jail without bail pending sentencing.

“We are very gratified by the jury’s verdict, which was made possible by an excellent investigation by the Sheriff’s Department headed up by Investigator Howard Carlson, tremendous victim support by Theresa Roth and the CAC, and most importantly, the courage of the four victims who testified at trial,” said Assistant District Attorney Robert Zickl, who prosecuted the case.