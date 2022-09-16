Local Matters

September 16, 2022 - 12:31pm

Children in Oakfield learn about making music from members of GSO

posted by Howard B. Owens in GSO, Oakfield, Haxton Memorial Library, music, arts, news.

img_2859gso.jpg

Members of the Genesee Symphony Orchester were in Oakfield on Thursday evening to talk with children about the instruments they play and how music is made.

The orchestra members, along with conductor and music director S. Shade Zajac, explained their instruments, the sounds they made, playing examples, and how the instruments are played and how they might fit into a piece of music.

Participating were Holly Hudson, Nicole Zajac (top photo), Shade Zajac, and Claudia Deibold.

The event was sponsored by the Haxton Memorial Library and held at the Oakfield Government and Community Center.

img_2857gso.jpg

img_2866gso.jpg

