Chris Jacobs attacks Mitt Romney for voting to convict Trump of abuse of power

Press release:

"Mitt Romney joining the Democrats in voting to convict Donald Trump in this partisan witch hunt is unconscionable," said Chris Jacobs, Congressional candidate (NY-27) and state Senator.

"Democrats announced their intention to impeach President Trump on the day he was inaugurated, and they haven’t stopped their predetermined march toward impeachment since.

"This entire process has been a disgrace to the rule of law in America, but it ends today, despite Senator Romney’s best efforts to undermine President Trump and the will of the American people."