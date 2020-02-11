Local Matters

February 11, 2020 - 5:01pm

Chris Jacobs issues statement on decision by Rob Ortt to drop out of NY-27 primary

posted by Howard B. Owens in NY-27, news, Chris Jacobs.

Press release:

“I want to thank Rob for his hard work and dedication to the Party and the people of Western New York. It has been an honor serving alongside him in the New York State Senate and he has always conducted himself with the highest degree of professionalism and has always been a true fighter for the needs of his constituents. I have no doubt he will continue to serve the people of Western New York with steadfast dedication and honor.”

