Chris Jacobs praises Trump's State of the Union

Press release:

“Tonight President Trump emerged victorious from a partisan impeachment scheme, and declared to all Americans that the State of the Union is ‘stronger than ever before!’ " said Chris Jacobs, Congressional candidate (NY-27) and state Senator.

"For the past three years, we have seen a President resolute in putting America first and dead set against the socialist onslaught from the left. The results have record economic growth, new jobs, trade deals, opportunities for working Americans, and a return of the rule of lawmaking all Americans safer.

"President Trump set out to bring Americans together and has worked to build an America that works for all Americans, and tonight’s address reflected nothing less than his dedication to our great nation. I look forward to helping our President secure re-election this fall to keep the State of our Union prosperous for four more years.”