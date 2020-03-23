Chris Jacobs reaches petition goal for June primary

Press release:

Chris Jacobs, candidate for Congress (NY-27), has filed more than 7,600 Republican signatures, easily qualifying him for the June 2020 primary and subsequent November General Election, despite the petition gathering window being drastically shortened.

“I first want to thank every single one of the hundreds of supporters who went out to carry my petitions and worked very hard to bring in thousands for our campaign,” Jacobs said. “This process, gathering signatures in February when the snow is blowing is always a difficult task, but this year it became increasingly difficult given the shortened window.

“Our team, in coordination with the Republican County Chairs and their Town Committees, have worked tirelessly to accomplish this feat, and we are ready to bring home big victories for President Trump and our candidates in November."