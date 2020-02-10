Chris Jacobs releases statement on announcement of special election in NY-27

Press release:

“Governor Cuomo has done everything in his power to give the Democrats an advantage in this special election, but Chris Jacobs has won tough races before. We are confident that on April 28th, Western New Yorkers will choose Chris Jacobs, a conservative who will support President Trump’s agenda, end sanctuary cities and stop the socialist government takeover of healthcare that will bankrupt Medicare for seniors over Nate McMurray, who wants to impose a socialist agenda, supports Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All scheme, opposes the border wall and supports amnesty.”