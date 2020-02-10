Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

February 10, 2020 - 10:09pm

Chris Jacobs releases statement on announcement of special election in NY-27

posted by Howard B. Owens in Chris Jacobs, news, NY-27.

Press release:

“Governor Cuomo has done everything in his power to give the Democrats an advantage in this special election, but Chris Jacobs has won tough races before. We are confident that on April 28th, Western New Yorkers will choose Chris Jacobs, a conservative who will support President Trump’s agenda, end sanctuary cities and stop the socialist government takeover of healthcare that will bankrupt Medicare for seniors over Nate McMurray, who wants to impose a socialist agenda, supports Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All scheme, opposes the border wall and supports amnesty.”

Calendar

February 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button