Chris Jacobs says he's best positioned to win special election in April

Press release:

"Make no mistake, this special election will be a tough race and by holding it on the day of the Democratic Presidential Primary, Governor Cuomo is doing everything he can to rig it for the Democrats. That’s why it is critical that Republicans have a nominee with a proven track record of winning tough races and the financial resources to run and win under the toughest circumstances.

"I’ve proven I can win tough races, by winning three races that few other Republicans could have and I’ve already raised more than $1 million for this special election race. It is essential that we have a candidate and a campaign that is fully funded and prepared to win against an onslaught of Democratic attacks so we can send a conservative Republican to Washington who can get results and actually help deliver on the President Trump’s agenda."