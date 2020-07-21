Chris Jacobs sworn in as NY-27 representative

Press release:

Chris Jacobs was sworn into the United States House of Representatives today at 10 a.m. on the House Floor by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Jacobs assumes New York’s 27th Congressional District seat.

“Our district has been without representation and leadership for far too long – today that finally ends and the people of NY-27 have representation again. I am deeply grateful and honored that the voters have put their trust in me, and I am eager to get to work fighting for them and their needs in Congress,” Jacobs said.

“Whether it is fighting for our region's small businesses, or supporting our great family farms, or working to update infrastructure and rural broadband access -- I promise to serve this district with honor and integrity. I care deeply about our Western New York Community, and I look forward to helping our region reach its full potential,” Jacobs said.