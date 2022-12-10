Christmas wishes fulfilled with $150 gift cards at Walmart for annual 'Shop with a Cop'

Armani, with Batavia police officer Connor Borchert and his mother Ashley Ayala, was among 30 children selected this year to "Shop with a Cop" at Walmart for Christmas.

The children each had $150 to spend on presents to spend on themselves or for presents for others. The toy aisles were the most popular part of the store.

Photos by Howard Owens.

Armani and Ashley.

Ivy with Investigator Eric Hill.

Angelique with Batavia PD Assistant Chief Chris Camp

Deputy Jeremy McClellan with a nine-month-old on his first Christmas shopping trip to Walmart (mother asked that we not identify the child).

Deputy Jeremiah Gechell shops with Keaghen and his father, Chad Broskin of Brockport.

Deputy Kyle Tower joins Gechell, Chad, and Keaghen.