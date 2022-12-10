Local Matters

December 10, 2022 - 7:13pm

Christmas wishes fulfilled with $150 gift cards at Walmart for annual 'Shop with a Cop'

posted by Howard B. Owens in walmart, Shop with a Cop, batavia, news.

shopwithcop2022.jpg

Armani, with Batavia police officer Connor Borchert and his mother Ashley Ayala, was among 30 children selected this year to "Shop with a Cop" at Walmart for Christmas.

The children each had $150 to spend on presents to spend on themselves or for presents for others.  The toy aisles were the most popular part of the store.

Photos by Howard Owens.

shopwithcop2022b.jpg

Armani and Ashley.

shopwithcop2022-3.jpg

Ivy with Investigator Eric Hill.

shopwithcop2022c.jpg

Angelique with Batavia PD Assistant Chief Chris Camp

shopwithcop2022-5.jpg

Deputy Jeremy McClellan with a nine-month-old on his first Christmas shopping trip to Walmart (mother asked that we not identify the child).

shopwithcop2022-6.jpg

Deputy Jeremiah Gechell shops with Keaghen and his father, Chad Broskin of Brockport.

shopwithcop2022-7.jpg

Deputy Kyle Tower joins Gechell, Chad, and Keaghen.

