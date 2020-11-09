City Council meeting disrupted while City Fire checks unusual odors

Two local reporters, including The Batavian's Mike Pettinella, detected unusual odors at City Hall this evening just as Monday's City Council meeting was about to start.

The reporters alerted the firefighters in the hallway who were there to check the temperatures of people entering the meeting and the firefighters agreed the odors were suspicous.

City Fire was dispatched for the smell of natural gas.

Capt. Bob Fix said firefighters determined the odors were a combination burning leaves nearby and a cleaning solution being used in the nearby dental office. There was no natural gas detected in City Centre by meters used to detect the gas.

Photos by Mike Pettinella.