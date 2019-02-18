CIty Democrats endorse Bonarigo for City Court Judge

Press release:

City of Batavia Democrats announce the endorsement of Benjamin Bonarigo Sr. for full-time City Court Judge.

The City of Batavia Democratic Committee voted unanimously to endorse Benjamin Bonarigo Sr. for full-time City Court Judge at their endorsement meeting on Feb. 5th.

Of the endorsement, Chair of the City of Batavia Democratic Committee Erica O’Donnell said, “Mr. Bonarigo’s resume speaks for itself. He is beyond qualified for this position, but beyond that he exhibits a deep commitment to service in our community.”

Bonarigo said: “I am truly honored to have received the support of the City of Batavia Democratic Party and I promise to work hard, just as I have done everyday for the past 36 years of my legal career, to earn the trust and support of the voters in this election.

"I hope to live up to the faith the Democratic Party has shown in me and to make all voters proud to vote for me as the next Batavia City Court Judge. I pledge to be a fair and impartial jurist in every case, listening to the voice of every person that comes before me.”

Aside from establishing his own successful legal practice in the City of Batavia, Bonarigo has serve on many boards, committees and volunteer organizations. He has been involved in youth football, Mock Trial, Literacy Genesee/Orleans, Notre Dame High School Foundation Board and Board of Trustees, the Holland Land Office Museum, Genesee Community College Board of Trustees, and The Twenty-Five Neediest Children’s Fund Inc.

O’Donnell says, “Ben is the perfect example of a public servant and I’m honored to support him. I’m in no way shocked that he received such a warm response from our committee.”