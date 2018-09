City Fire announces annual poster contest

Press release:

The City of Batavia Fire Department is sponsoring the 6th Annual Fire Prevention Week Coloring Contest. This coloring contest is open to students from grades Kindergarten – 5. “Our hope is to get the children to discuss fire safety with their teachers, other students and parents/guardians.”

Information has been distributed to City schools, but we wanted to include any City area homeschooled children as well. Copies of the official coloring page and contest rules can be picked up at City Fire Headquarters, 18 Evans Street. We encourage all eligible students to participate.

The 2018 Fire Prevention Week (October 7-13) theme is “LOOK. LISTEN. LEARN. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere.” Additional information can be found at the Fire Prevention Week website www.FPW.org

Any posters wishing to be entered need to be at the Fire Station located at 18 Evans Street in Batavia no later than Thursday, October 11, 2018, at 4 pm.

Judging of the posters will take place October 12th – 15th. The winner of each group will receive a ride to school on a City Fire Engine, and be invited to a special awards luncheon with their family held at the fire station. 2nd and 3rd place finishers in each group will also be invited to the fire station awards luncheon.

The best of luck to the students! Full rules are available at the City of Batavia Fire Department at 18 Evans Street in Batavia or by contacting us via email.