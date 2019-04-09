City Fire cleans up Clorox on Ellicott Street after truck accident

A tractor-trailer hauling Clorox failed to stop in time to avoid hitting another truck on Ellicott Street just north of Cedar Street, Batavia, at 6:37 p.m.

The load of the trailer shifted and some containers of Clorox broke open causing a spill of the chemical.

Firefighters used low-flow water pressure into the bed of the trailer, under the pallets to dilute and wash out the Clorox and then water on the street to dilute and wash away the Clorox.

Firefighters also used absorbent to clean up engine fluids from the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

City Fire and Batavia PD responded to the scene and the northbound lane was blocked for more than two hours.