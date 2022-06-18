City firefighter boots filled with nearly $9K in donations this year

City Firefighters, members of Local 896, were out on city streets on Saturday as part of their annual Fill the Boot campaign on behalf of the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

This year's campaign also included over the past several months placing boots in the lobbies and entrances of area businesses.

In all -- yesterday's fundraising and the in-store boot drive -- the firefighters have raised $8,725.50 for MDA.

Photos by Frank Capuano.