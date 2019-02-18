CIty GOP chair asks local Republicans to support endorsed candidates during signature drives

Press release:

Recently, our New York City controlled State Legislature passed, and Governor Cuomo signed, a big change in the schedule for our local elections. Previously, our local parties used the spring and early summer to field and endorse candidates. This resulted in our local Republican candidates and Committee members approaching Republican voters during July to seek your signatures and support.

The new rules push the whole process much earlier and our Republican Committee had to work hard to have our candidates in place this month as we’re being forced to approach Republican voters in a couple of weeks.

The Republican candidates we endorsed are: City Court Judge Durin Rogers, to replace our retiring full-time City Court Judge; Ward 1 City Council Member Paul Viele for reelection; Ward 2 City Council Member Patti Pacino for reelection; Ward 3 City Council Member John Canale for reelection; Ward 4 City Council Member Al McGinnis for reelection; Ward 5 City Council Member Kathy Briggs for reelection; Wards 1 and 6 County Legislator John Deleo for reelection; Wards 2 and 3 County Legislator Marianne Clattenburg for reelection; and Wards 4 and 5 County Legislator Gary Maha for reelection.

I’m asking all City Republicans to work with our local Committee to support ALL of our endorsed candidates. Our endorsed candidates are fine Republicans who’ve been working hard to serve you, while promoting our values and efficient local government in Batavia. Each has the valuable experience to continue providing for our needs as residents and taxpayers.

Over the next several weeks, we will be approaching many of you seeking your support for these great Republicans. Unfortunately during these shorter winter days, some of us may be forced to knock on doors during the cold evenings after dark. Please understand that this is out of necessity.

Finally, I’d like to remind all Republican voters that for your signature to count, you must only sign one petition for each position that’s on the ballot. We’ve worked hard on your behalf to recruit, research, interview and consider the candidates that we’ve endorsed and ask you to make sure any petition you sign is presented by a member of our Republican Committee or an endorsed candidate. If other candidates approach you, I ask you to reserve your support for our endorsed candidates.

On behalf of our Republican Committee, I want to thank the Republican voters of Batavia for their continued support. We are proud to serve all citizens of the City of Batavia, regardless of political affiliation.

Dave Saleh

Chairperson, City of Batavia Republican Committee