May 21, 2020 - 6:20pm

City hands out thousands of face coverings at distribution point today

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, batavia.

City Fire's Christine Marinaccio hands out masks to a family that stopped by the city's mask distribution point at the Fire Hall this afternoon.  Councilman Bob Bialkowski, to her right, said the distribution started out with 100 cars lined up and there had been a steady stream of cars coming through the drive-thru distribution point.

The masks were acquired by Genesee County Emergency Management and provided to the city for distribution to residents.

More face coverings will be available to the general public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Police Headquarters on West Main Street.

City Manager Martin Moore.

Resident Greg Bruggman gets stocked up with masks and hand sanitizer. 

