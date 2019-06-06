City issues statement in response to recent criminal activity

Press release:

In response to the senseless criminal actions over the past weekend, the City offers its condolences to victims, thanks those who responded, and commits to decisive action.

“The City shares in the grief felt by the families and friends of the victims, acknowledges the selfless acts by our citizens, appreciates the tireless work of Batavia’s finest, and thanks those who aided in the quick identity and arrest of criminal suspects this past weekend. Out of respect for those who gave their lives, and work so tirelessly, we commit to decisive action that will aid community crime prevention,” said Martin Moore, City of Batavia manager.

“The City will implement effective ideas, expand on successful neighborhood actions, and continue ongoing efforts to promote and ensure the safety of our community. We will continue to work cooperatively with community leaders, law enforcement, criminal justice officials, media representatives, neighborhood groups and business leaders to target criminals,” said Moore.

“Criminal violence and the loss of life is never acceptable and my sincere condolences go out to all those in the community that were impacted. It was encouraging to see people come forward and help the police quickly apprehend those believed to be responsible. To prevent violent acts in the future we must stay involved. If you see suspicious activity please report it to the police so that they can intervene and possibly prevent a serious crime from occurring. Over the next few weeks, City Council will be reviewing ways to assist our first responders and strengthen our public safety. Together we can make a difference,” said Eugene Jankowski Jr. City of Batavia of council president.

“The City of Batavia Police Department would like to thank the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Genesee County Dispatch Center, New York State Police, Genesee County Local Drug Task Force, City of Rochester Police Department, City of Batavia Fire Department, Mercy EMS, the Staff in the ER at UMMC and Police Chaplain Don Shirk for the assistance over this past weekend with the major crimes that took place in the City of Batavia. Because of the support received, the Police Department as able to quickly identify and arrest both parties responsible for these senseless crimes,” said Shawn Heubusch, City of Batavia police chief.

“The City extends its gratitude to witnesses that helped us to locate, identify and subsequently arrest both individuals involved in last weekend crime. With witness accounts, our job is much easier and we are heartened to see the public’s cooperation and willingness to get involved when a crime like this occurs in their neighborhood,” said Chief Heubusch.

“The Fire Department appreciates the opportunity to partner with City Police and assist in a support capacity. We were pleased to share specialized equipment and department personnel to aid in the investigative process, and acknowledge the outstanding work of the City of Batavia Police Department during these (last weekend’s) unfortunate events,” said Stefano Napolitano, City of Batavia Fire Chief.

Ongoing community safety is the first priority of the City of Batavia. All of the City’s departments are committed to keeping our City a healthy, violence-free place where our families can live, work and enjoy our City.