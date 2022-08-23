City progressing summer sidewalk projects
Sidewalk and street replacement work on Columbia Avenue is near completion with Seneca Avenue (bottom photo) not far behind.
Five streets in Batavia were scheduled this summer for a “Complete Streets” approach to upgrading both the roadway in the walkway.
Other streets part of the project this summer are Miller Avenue, Chase Park, and Fisher Park. The $320,000 cost is funded by the state's Consolidated Highway Improvement Program.
This year the scope of work includes the replacement of approximately 6,400 linear feet of sidewalks and handicap-accessible ramps on portions of Chase Park, Fisher Park, and Seneca, Miller, and Columbia avenues.
“Whenever we are able to repave or resurface a roadway, we also look at the sidewalks to make sure they are now ADA compliant. They have appropriate widths for wheelchairs and passing lanes,” Tabelski said during the May meeting.
