March 11, 2020 - 11:18pm
Classes at GCC canceled, resuming online March 19
GCC issued the following announcement this evening:
In accordance with SUNY, CDC and New York Health Department guidelines, GCC is taking the following actions:
- Classes will not be held on March 16th, 17th, or 18th
- Classes will resume via remote delivery on Thursday, March 19th, and continue through the end of the semester
- Campus buildings will remain open during regular hours of operation unless further notice is provided
- All employees are expected to report to work consistent with their normal schedules
- College Village housing will also remain open
- College leaders will continue to communicate regarding other on-campus activities and events as information becomes available
- Tech Wars on March 12th has been canceled