March 11, 2020 - 11:18pm

Classes at GCC canceled, resuming online March 19

posted by Howard B. Owens in GCC, news.

GCC issued the following announcement this evening:

In accordance with SUNY, CDC and New York Health Department guidelines, GCC is taking the following actions:

  • Classes will not be held on March 16th, 17th, or 18th
  • Classes will resume via remote delivery on Thursday, March 19th, and continue through the end of the semester
  • Campus buildings will remain open during regular hours of operation unless further notice is provided
  • All employees are expected to report to work consistent with their normal schedules
  • College Village housing will also remain open
  • College leaders will continue to communicate regarding other on-campus activities and events as information becomes available
  • Tech Wars on March 12th has been canceled

blue button