Collins congratulates Trump on ending partial government shutdown

Press release:

Congressman Chris Collins (NY-27) today released the following statement:



“Congratulations to President Trump for having the courage to act by opening the federal government. Now it’s time for Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to put aside petty politics and work with the President to put an end to the crisis at our southern border. The fact is we cannot continue to sustain ourselves as a nation without having real boarders and real immigration reform. The only way for this crisis to be resolved will be for all parties to engage in substantive negotiations over the next few weeks and reach a consensus on border security.”