February 8, 2019 - 10:35am

Collins reintroduces bill aimed at overturning SAFE Act

posted by Howard B. Owens in SAFE Act, news, NY-27, chris collins.

Press release:

By reintroducing the Second Amendment Guarantee Act (SAGA), Congressman Collins continues his effort to protect the Second Amendment rights of all New Yorkers by limiting a state's authority when it comes to regulating rifles and shotguns.

The Collins’ bill would prevent states from implementing any regulations on weapons that are more restrictive than what is required by federal law. Passage of this bill would void most of the language included in New York’s Secure Ammunition and Firearms Enforcement (SAFE) Act of 2013 signed into law by Governor Cuomo.

“Governor Cuomo unjustly took away the Second Amendment rights from law-abiding New Yorkers with his so-called SAFE Act,” said Collins. “I have and always will be a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and my legislation will guarantee that New Yorkers have the rights guaranteed to them in the Constitution.”

The Cuomo SAFE Act violates federal regulations because it imposed rifle and shotgun bans that possess certain features. It also banned the capacity of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition and limiting magazines to seven rounds at any time.

Any current or future laws enacted by a state that exceeds federal law for rifles and shotguns would be voided under the Collins' legislation. Should a state violate this law and a plaintiff goes to court, the court will award the prevailing plaintiff a reasonable attorney’s fee in addition to any other damages.

February 8, 2019 - 11:40am
Ray Richardson
Joined: Oct 25 2018 - 10:32am

Congratulations, you got your name in the paper for a bill headed nowhere. Our tax dollars hard at work.

February 8, 2019 - 12:49pm
david spaulding
Joined: Sep 12 2011 - 5:46pm

I do Not favor the so called SAFE-ACT, The fact that I need to register my long guns because of their appearance with the State of N.Y. does Not make anyone safe. The fact that I need to register my long guns because they have a bracket to mount a bayonet does not make anyone safe. Chris Collins, If you can pull this one off and get the SAFE-ACT overturned, I will deposit $ 120.00 a year into your commissary account at whatever NYS prison you are staying at. If you go to that "all inclusive place" in PA, all promises are off....

February 8, 2019 - 1:31pm
Howard B. Owens
Joined: Apr 23 2008 - 3:05pm

If he's convicted, it will be federal prison.

Probably one of these places

https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/money-and-power/g79/photos-of-...

