Collins says he will "actively' campaign, McMurray responds
Rep. Chris Collins announced on Twitter today that he will "actively" seek reelection to the NY-27 seat he's held through three terms despite being under federal indictment for alleged securities fraud, wire fraud and lying to the FBI.
Collins released his statement in a graphic. Below is the graphic:
Below is a response from Nate McMurray, who is challenging Collins in the November election:
Nate McMurray, the Democratic and Working Families Party Candidate for New York’s 27th Congressional District, reacted to today’s news that indicted Member of Congress and master insider trader Chris Collins would suspend suspending his campaign.
“It looks like the criminal is returning to the scene of the crime – and I’m not just talking about insider trading, lying to the FBI and everything else he’s been accused of – I mean the derelict of duty he did by ignoring his constituents and their interests for every second of his elected life.
I’m curious to know what Mr. Collins means by ‘actively campaign’ because he hasn’t talked to his constituents, hasn’t held town halls, and has been hiding in his penthouse since the FBI arrested him. Now he thinks that the voters of this district who are getting hurt by a trade war, are struggling to make ends meet, and know that Washington is more corrupt than ever, he thinks they’re going to trust him? Give me a break. He looks out for himself. And maybe his donors.
Chris Collins has been charged with a crime. He can’t buy his way back into his job.
Chris Collins thinks the rules don’t apply to him. They do.
Chris Collins represents everything that’s wrong with Washington.
Chris, if you’re listening from Manhattan, here are a few words you may remember, ‘lock him up’ ‘drain the swamp’. I hear your next court appearance is on October 11. I bet some folks from NY-27 may take a road trip.
In the meantime, I welcome you on the campaign trail, sir. Bring it.”
I find Mr. McMurray’s comments confusing. While Congressman Colin’s has been charged with a crime he is innocent until proven guilty. If the person being presumed guilty at this point were one of Mr. McMurrays’ “voting demographic” he would be screaming prejudice. On the other hand Mr. McMurray is endorced by the Democrats and“working families” party. That I find ironic as the Democrats tend to pander to NON working families... I will be voting Colin’s or WHOMEVER appears on the REPUBLICAN line.......
