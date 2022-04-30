April 30, 2022 - 6:11pm
Colton Yasses Ks 14 in five innings, no hits allowed, in O-A 13-0 win
posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, baseball, oakfield-alabama, byron-bergen.
Colton Yasses tossed a five-inning no-hitter today to help lead Oakfield-Alabama to a 13-0 victory.
He struck out 14 of the 15 batters he faced.
Yasses was also 2-4 at the plate, scoring two runs.
Kaden Cusmano also had two hits. He also knocked in three runs and scored a run.
Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.
