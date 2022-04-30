Local Matters

April 30, 2022 - 6:11pm

Colton Yasses Ks 14 in five innings, no hits allowed, in O-A 13-0 win

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, baseball, oakfield-alabama, byron-bergen.

oaoverbb22-77_websize.jpg

Colton Yasses tossed a five-inning no-hitter today to help lead Oakfield-Alabama to a 13-0 victory.

He struck out 14 of the 15 batters he faced. 

Yasses was also 2-4 at the plate, scoring two runs.

Kaden Cusmano also had two hits. He also knocked in three runs and scored a run. 

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.

oaoverbb22-31_websize.jpg

oaoverbb22-74_websize.jpg

oaoverbb22-62_websize.jpg

oaoverbb22-42_websize.jpg

oaoverbb22-50_websize_1.jpg

oaoverbb22-40_websize.jpg

