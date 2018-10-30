Construction of new Freightliner service center underway off State Street
We get a lot of questions about the construction project off of State Street next to the Thruway in Batavia.
The project is a new 30,000-square-foot warehouse and service center for Freightliner & Western Star of Batavia, LLC. The company is expanding beyond its current West Seneca location.
The company wanted a location close to the BOCES campus and plans to create at least 30 new jobs.
GCEDC approved $437,652 in sales, mortgage and property tax exemptions for the $4.35 million project.
The project also received a $465,000 state grant because of the educational component of the facility.
