Corfu Fire pays tribute to Dave Saleh at his Batavia home as battles cancer

Village of Corfu volunteer firefighters came to support Dave Saleh on Sunday in his fight against cancer, by parading past his house and showing off their new Fire Engine Tanker.

Dave, who has been active with the Fire Department for 45 years as a past Director, Vice President, and Commissioner, was an integral part in getting the truck refurbished for the department.

Dave's family is hopeful in his recovery, and is requesting to have everyone keep him in their prayers.

Photos and information by Philip Casper.