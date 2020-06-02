Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

June 2, 2020 - 3:41pm

Corfu Fire pays tribute to Dave Saleh at his Batavia home as battles cancer

posted by Howard B. Owens in corfu fire, corfu, batavia, news.

dscf8728.jpg

Village of Corfu volunteer firefighters came to support Dave Saleh on Sunday in his fight against cancer, by parading past his house and showing off their new Fire Engine Tanker.

Dave, who has been active with the Fire Department for 45 years as a past Director, Vice President, and Commissioner, was an integral part in getting the truck refurbished for the department.

Dave's family is hopeful in his recovery, and is requesting to have everyone keep him in their prayers.

Photos and information by Philip Casper.

dscf8745.jpg

dscf8736.jpg

dscf8744.jpg

dscf8716.jpg

Calendar

June 2020

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button