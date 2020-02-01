Corfu officer, Darien deputy supervisor challenges Sheron for Sheriff office

Press release:

Corfu Police Officer and Darien Deputy Town Supervisor, David Krzemien, is announcing his candidacy for Genesee County Sheriff. David is seeking endorsement from all party lines.

David started his over 20-year law enforcement career right here in Genesee County. He graduated from the Rural Police Training Academy housed at Genesee Community College. This foundational training opened the doors to many opportunities in the field of law enforcement. Since that time he has served as a police officer, and then detective for the Niagara Frontier Transit Authority, known as the NFTA, where he led the Counter Terrorism Unit for 7 years. He also worked part-time for the Blasdell Police Department, as a field training officer, court officer and detective for 14 years.

Now retired from the NFTA, David serves as a part-time officer with the Corfu Police Department and is a seasonal deputy with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. He also serves on the Darien Town Board as Deputy Town Supervisor.

David, his wife Michelle and their five children have lived in Genesee collectively for over 30 years.