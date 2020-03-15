Coronavirus: Useful links
Here's a collection of informative and useful links related to Novel Coronavirus, aka COVID-19.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control
Genesee County Health Department
Rochester Regional Health/UMMC
Video: Exponential growth and epidemics
Medium: Social Distancing: This is Not a Snow Day
Scientific America: The 1918 Influenza Pandemic: How Far Have We Come?
Science Magazine: Why do dozens of diseases wax and wane with the seasons—and will COVID-19?
Video: Joe Rogan interview with Infectious Disease Expert Michael Osterholm
Medium: Coronavirus: Why You Must Act Now
The Atlantic: The Extraordinary Decisions Facing Italian Doctors
ProPublica: This Coronavirus Is Unlike Anything in Our Lifetime, and We Have to Stop Comparing It to the Flu