Coronavirus: Useful links

Here's a collection of informative and useful links related to Novel Coronavirus, aka COVID-19.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control

National Institute of Health

New York Department of Health

Genesee County Health Department

Rochester Regional Health/UMMC

Video: Exponential growth and epidemics

Medium: Social Distancing: This is Not a Snow Day

Scientific America: The 1918 Influenza Pandemic: How Far Have We Come?

Science Magazine: Why do dozens of diseases wax and wane with the seasons—and will COVID-19?

Video: Joe Rogan interview with Infectious Disease Expert Michael Osterholm

Medium: Coronavirus: Why You Must Act Now

The Atlantic: The Extraordinary Decisions Facing Italian Doctors

ProPublica: This Coronavirus Is Unlike Anything in Our Lifetime, and We Have to Stop Comparing It to the Flu

Flatten the Curve