Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

March 15, 2020 - 11:58am

Coronavirus: Useful links

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, news, coronavirus.

Here's a collection of informative and useful links related to Novel Coronavirus, aka COVID-19.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control

National Institute of Health

New York Department of Health

Genesee County Health Department

Rochester Regional Health/UMMC

Video: Exponential growth and epidemics

Medium: Social Distancing: This is Not a Snow Day

Scientific America: The 1918 Influenza Pandemic: How Far Have We Come?

Science Magazine: Why do dozens of diseases wax and wane with the seasons—and will COVID-19?

Video: Joe Rogan interview with Infectious Disease Expert Michael Osterholm

Medium: Coronavirus: Why You Must Act Now

The Atlantic: The Extraordinary Decisions Facing Italian Doctors

ProPublica: This Coronavirus Is Unlike Anything in Our Lifetime, and We Have to Stop Comparing It to the Flu

Flatten the Curve

Calendar

March 2020

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button