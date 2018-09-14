Local Matters

September 14, 2018 - 12:09pm

Correction: Location of manure spill Wednesday on Creek Road

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, news.

A report of a manure spill on Creek Road, Town of Batavia, in The Batavian on Wednesday incorrectly stated that the spill occurred in the area of Baskin Livestock, which is located at 9778 Creek Road.

The actual location of the spill was more than a mile away.

Bill Baskin, owner of Baskin Livestock, said none of his vehicles have been involved in a manure spill recently.

"And when they are," Baskin said, "we clean it up right away."

