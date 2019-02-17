County GOP endorses candidates for county offices

In almost blizzard-like conditions Genesee County Republicans came together at the Old Courthouse in Batavia to hold their endorsement meeting for the local November elections.

The committee members considered candidates for nine legislative districts, a county coroner seat and the county clerk.

Here is a list of the GOP endorsements for those offices:

Genesee County Coroner – Jeffrey McIntire (incumbent) 4-year term Genesee County Clerk – Michael Cianfrini (incumbent) 4-year term County Legistlator District 1, Towns of Alabama & Oakfield – John Hilchey (incumbent) 2-year term County Legislator District 2, Towns of Bergen, Byron & Elba – Christian Yunker (replacing retiring 10-year Legislator Robert Bausch) 4-year term County Legislator District 3, Towns of Darien & Pembroke – Gordon Dibble (incumbent) 2-year term County Legislator District 4, Towns of Batavia and Stafford – Andrew Young (incumbent) 4-year term County Legislator District 5, Town of Le Roy – Rochelle Stein (incumbent) 2-year term County Legislator District 6, Towns of Alexander, Bethany & Pavilion – Gregg Torrey (incumbent) 4-year term County Legislator District 7, City of Batavia, Wards 1 & 6 – John Deleo (incumbent) 2-year term County Legislator District 8, City of Batavia, Wards 2 & 3 – Marianne Clattenburg (incumbent) 4-year term County Legislator District 9, City of Batavia, Wards 4 & 5 – Gary Maha (incumbent) 2-year term

This past November, voters in Genesee County approved four-year staggered terms for county legislators. This election will begin the process of staggering the terms.