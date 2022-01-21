Local Matters

January 21, 2022 - 1:42pm

County records job growth in December

There were 200 more private-sector jobs in Genesee County than in December than in the previous December according to data released by the NYS Department of Labor.

The county went from 15,800 private-sector jobs in the county a year ago to 16,000 in December 2021.

The county added goods-producing and professional and business service jobs, according to the data.

Meanwhile, the total number of government jobs dropped by 5,300 to 5,200.

The entire state added more than 45,000 new jobs in December.

