County reports 170 new COVID cases Friday to Monday

Press release:

Genesee County received 170 new positive cases of COVID-19. The new positive cases reside in the: West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke) Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

One hundred and 55 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Twenty-one of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

Eight of the new positive cases are residents at the LeRoy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility.

Sevenof the new positive cases are residents at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Two of the new positive cases are residents at the Batavia VA Medical Center.