January 12, 2021 - 12:20pm

County reports 170 new COVID cases Friday to Monday

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.

NOTE: Apologies for not posting this yesterday.  We moved back into our house (from our fire in April) yesterday and it was a very busy day and evening, and has been crazy so far this morning).

Press release:

  • Genesee County received 170 new positive cases of COVID-19.
    • The new positive cases reside in the:
      • West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
      • Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
      • East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
  • The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
  • One hundred and 55 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
  • Twenty-one of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
  • Eight of the new positive cases are residents at the LeRoy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility.
  • Sevenof the new positive cases are residents at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.
  • Two of the new positive cases are residents at the Batavia VA Medical Center.

 

  • Orleans County received 100 new positive cases of COVID-19 for.
    • Orleans is only reporting the number of positive cases since late Friday through Monday. We expect the data will be updated in tomorrow’s report.
    • There will be no data chart for 01/11/21.

covidchartjan112021.png

healthalertjan112021.png

