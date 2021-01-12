January 12, 2021 - 12:20pm
County reports 170 new COVID cases Friday to Monday
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
NOTE: Apologies for not posting this yesterday. We moved back into our house (from our fire in April) yesterday and it was a very busy day and evening, and has been crazy so far this morning).
Press release:
- Genesee County received 170 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
- One hundred and 55 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Twenty-one of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Eight of the new positive cases are residents at the LeRoy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility.
- Sevenof the new positive cases are residents at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.
- Two of the new positive cases are residents at the Batavia VA Medical Center.
- Orleans County received 100 new positive cases of COVID-19 for.
- Orleans is only reporting the number of positive cases since late Friday through Monday. We expect the data will be updated in tomorrow’s report.
- There will be no data chart for 01/11/21.