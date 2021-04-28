April 28, 2021 - 6:05pm
County reports 18 new positive COVID-19 tests
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, covoravirus, news, notify.
Press release:
- Genesee County reporting 18 new positive cases of COVID-19. (The County continues to have IT issues and the hospitalizations will be updated as soon as the issue is fixed, hopefully in the next day.)
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 40s, 50s and 60s.
- Eleven of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- Orleans County reporting 21 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.
- Eight of the new positive individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Six of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Four of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- The positive cases reside in the:
Comments