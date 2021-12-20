Local Matters

December 20, 2021 - 6:19pm

County reports 35 COVID-19 hospitalizations

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.

There are currently 35 Genesee County residents hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Health Department data released today.

The county also reports 209 positive COVID-19 tests since Dec. 16.

There are currently 275 known active cases in Genesee County.

Of the previously reported positive cases, 150 people have completed their mandatory isolation.

