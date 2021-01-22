January 22, 2021 - 9:15pm
County reports 76 new COVID cases
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
o Genesee County received 76 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 3621 positive cases.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, LeRoy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.
- Correction: The following case was double-counted and has been retracted from today’s data; Case in his/her 30’s from Batavia.
- 37 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 18 of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- 5 of the new positive cases are residents of the Leroy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility.
- 2 of the new positive cases are residents of the Batavia VA Medical Center.
- 2 of the new positive cases are residents of the New York State Veteran’s Home at Batavia.
- Correction: 1 of the previously reported cases is a resident at the New York State Veteran’s Home at Batavia.
- Orleans County received 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 2006 positive cases.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.
- 5 of the new positive individuals were on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 26 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 13 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- 1 of the new positive cases is a resident of Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.