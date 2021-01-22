County reports 76 new COVID cases

o Genesee County received 76 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 3621 positive cases.

The new positive cases reside in the: West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke) Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) East Region (Bergen, Byron, LeRoy, Pavilion, Stafford)

The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.

Correction: The following case was double-counted and has been retracted from today’s data; Case in his/her 30’s from Batavia.

37 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

18 of the positive individuals are hospitalized.

5 of the new positive cases are residents of the Leroy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility.

2 of the new positive cases are residents of the Batavia VA Medical Center.

2 of the new positive cases are residents of the New York State Veteran’s Home at Batavia.

Correction: 1 of the previously reported cases is a resident at the New York State Veteran’s Home at Batavia.