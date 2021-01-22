Local Matters

January 22, 2021 - 9:15pm

County reports 76 new COVID cases

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.

o   Genesee County received 76 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 3621 positive cases.

  • The new positive cases reside in the:
    • West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
    • Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
    • East Region (Bergen, Byron, LeRoy, Pavilion, Stafford)
  • The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.
  • Correction: The following case was double-counted and has been retracted from today’s data; Case in his/her 30’s from Batavia.
  • 37 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list. 
  • 18 of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
  • 5 of the new positive cases are residents of the Leroy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility.
  • 2 of the new positive cases are residents of the Batavia VA Medical Center.
  • 2 of the new positive cases are residents of the New York State Veteran’s Home at Batavia.
  • Correction: 1 of the previously reported cases is a resident at the New York State Veteran’s Home at Batavia.

 

  • Orleans County received 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 2006 positive cases. 
  • The positive cases reside in the:
    • West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
    • Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
    • East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
  • The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.
  • 5 of the new positive individuals were on quarantine prior to testing positive.
  • 26 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
  • 13 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
  • 1 of the new positive cases is a resident of Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

covidchartjan222021.png

healthalertjan22.png

