Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

January 24, 2020 - 3:04pm

County Republicans announced 2020 endorsements

posted by Howard B. Owens in County Republicans, news.

The Genesee County Republican Party met last night and made the following endorsements, according to Chairman Richard Siebert:

  • Family Court: Eric Adams
  • 138th Assembly District: Steve Hawley
  • 61st State Senate District: Ed Rath
  • Sheriff: William Sheron
  • Coroner: Adam Palumbo and Karen Lang

As for the NY-27 congressional race, the Republican county chairs will meet with the candidates, perhaps tomorrow.  Siebert said he was told to keep his morning open but he has yet to receive confirmation of a meeting.

Calendar

January 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button