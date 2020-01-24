January 24, 2020 - 3:04pm
County Republicans announced 2020 endorsements
posted by Howard B. Owens in County Republicans, news.
The Genesee County Republican Party met last night and made the following endorsements, according to Chairman Richard Siebert:
- Family Court: Eric Adams
- 138th Assembly District: Steve Hawley
- 61st State Senate District: Ed Rath
- Sheriff: William Sheron
- Coroner: Adam Palumbo and Karen Lang
As for the NY-27 congressional race, the Republican county chairs will meet with the candidates, perhaps tomorrow. Siebert said he was told to keep his morning open but he has yet to receive confirmation of a meeting.