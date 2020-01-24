County Republicans announced 2020 endorsements

The Genesee County Republican Party met last night and made the following endorsements, according to Chairman Richard Siebert:

Family Court: Eric Adams

138th Assembly District: Steve Hawley

61st State Senate District: Ed Rath

Sheriff: William Sheron

Coroner: Adam Palumbo and Karen Lang

As for the NY-27 congressional race, the Republican county chairs will meet with the candidates, perhaps tomorrow. Siebert said he was told to keep his morning open but he has yet to receive confirmation of a meeting.