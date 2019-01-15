County's parks supervisor being promoted to deputy highway superintendent
Under a budget amendment resolution recommended for approval by the Public Service Committee on Monday, Paul Osborn, the county's park supervisor will become deputy superintendent of the County Highway Department.
Osborne will be responsible for both the county's parks and for maintenance of all county buildings in his new role.
The move is possible because the county's supervisor of buildings and grounds, Terry Ross, is retiring.
That position is being eliminated from the budget. A new senior building maintenance mechanic position is being created. That position will be part-time and will be filled by Ross.
The annual salary of the new deputy highway superintendent position will be $74,000, effective Jan. 28.
While the budget must be amended to shift the allocation of expenses, there is no additional expenditure for the county.
On other highway department resolutions recommended for approval by the committee:
- Funding a $184,000 consulting and design agreement, funded by a federal grant, with Barton & Loguidice, for construction of a new Pratt Road Bridge over the Tonawanda Creek.
- Acceptance of a state grant of $18,483.37 for culvert replacements.
- Purchase of a new 2019 F-750 dump truck body from Van Bortel Ford in East Rochester at a cost not to exceed $162,897.73. Previously, the Legislature had approved a budget expenditure for this item of $165,000.
- Purchase of a new Ford F-150 pickup truck from Van Bortel Ford in East Rochester at a cost not to exceed $32,706. Previously, the Legislature approved a Road Machinery Fund with a truck purchase authorized for up to $33,313.
- Purchase of a new 14,000-pound capacity lift from Rotary Lift in Madison, Ind., at a cost not to exceed $43,065.32. In the 2019 budget, $59,000 was set aside for this item.
- Set a new fee schedule for use of park pavilions and rooms:
- Genesee County Park pavilions A, B, S, and E, $70; Pavilion D, $125; pavilions B1, B2, S3, E1, E2, F, G, H; and Fleming, $30;
- DeWitt Recreation Area: Pavilion 1, $100; Pavilion 2 $125, and Pavilion 3, $30;
- Interpretive Center: Discover Zone, $50, Activity Room, $150; Entire building (weekends only) $300; special event fee, $250.
- ACORNS is donating $5,677 to the county for a Student Conservation Association internship. ACORNS is also donating a dolly and cabinet to the County Park.
- ACORNS is seeking approval for its annual fall 5K/10K race and walk in the County Park on Oct. 6.
Congratulations Paul
Recent comments