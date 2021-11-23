County's unemployment rate for October remains lower than a year ago

There are currently more than 1,000 Genesee County residents drawing unemployment, according to data released by the state's Department of Labor today.

There are 28,300 people in the local labor force and of those, 27,200 are employed, making the current unemployment rate for October 3.6 percent.

The same as last month and down from a year ago when it was 4.6 percent.

A year ago, there were more than 1,300 people drawing unemployment.

The GLOW area unemployment rate is 3.7 percent, down from 4.7 percent a year ago.

The state's unemployment rate is 6 percent, down from 8.3 percent a year ago.

As for the total number of jobs in the county, there are currently 21,300 non-farm jobs, up from 21,200 a year ago.