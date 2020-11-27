County's unemployment rate rose in October

The unemployment rate in Genesee County was 5.1 percent for October according to the New York Department of Labor.

That's up from 3.4 percent in October 2019 and 4.7 percent in September.

There are 28,300 county residents in the labor force, down from 29,700 a year ago.

There are 400 more people in the labor force without jobs, jumping from 1,000 in 2019 to 1,400 this year.

The GLOW region unemployment rate is 5.2 percent, up from 3.6 percent a year ago.