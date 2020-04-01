April 1, 2020 - 4:10pm
COVID-19 Briefing: Three new positive cases in Genesee County
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
New Cases
- As of 2 p.m. today:
- Genesee County received three new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 16 positive cases;
- One under the age of 65 residing in the central part of Genesee County;
- One under the age of 65 residing in the western part of Genesee County;
- One under the age of 65 residing in the western part of Genesee County;
- For Orleans: Has no new cases and is at a total of six positive cases;
- In Genesee County, two individuals that were under mandatory quarantine tested positive and are now under mandatory isolation.
- Contact tracing has been initiated for all the new cases. Known contacts have already been placed under mandatory quarantine and will be swabbed if indicated (if symptoms become present). If a person is identified as a contact, they will be notified by the County Health Department, quarantined and if warranted, swabbed if indicated. Limited information is provided to the public in compliance with HIPAA regulations and out of the respect of those impacted by this virus. When, and if, there is a situation where potential contact is made in a public location where contact tracing doesn’t have actual names we will send out a media announcement to help seek contacts. Some in the community continue to voice requests about knowing the locations of individuals who have tested positive, those who are being monitored and where they have been in the county so that they may know where to avoid. The current situation is that every place is potentially a location that you could catch the virus. If would be a disservice to our communities to share specific locations that could indicate that there is any area in either county that is unaffected by the threat of COVID-19. Please stay at home as much as possible, please stay home if you are sick, please encourage others to do the same and please show kindness to others.
Cumulative Data
- Healthcare providers are advising patients undergoing swabbing that are symptomatic (based on availability and screening for high-risk) for COVID-19 to self-isolate until test results are received and COVID-19 is ruled out. Follow your healthcare provider’s advice.
- Currently, NYS clearance protocol for discontinuation of mandatory isolation for persons with confirmed COVID-19 is the following: it has been at least 7 days since the initial positive test for COVID-19, at least three days without fever and no use of fever-reducing medication, and improvement in the signs and symptoms of the illness. Swabbing through the Health Departments is warranted as part of our quarantine/isolation protocol for those who become symptomatic. We are not providing community testing at this time. We will be announcing further information on this as local capacity increases.
OPERATIONAL UPDATES
- Please remain home if ill, even if a person has a negative COVID-19 result it is important to continue to limit physical contact. Flu and COVID-19 are still transmittable and people should continue to remain home and limiting contact with others. If you work with a vulnerable population, self-monitor prior to going to work, if you become sick while at work, contact your supervisor immediately and leave the premises to decrease the risk of contact with others. When not working, follow social distancing and limit time in public.
- Medical Concerns: If you feel you may have COVID-19, call your primary care provider or healthcare facility ahead of time. DO NOT GO DIRECTLY THERE, CALL AHEAD TO GET GUIDANCE. Swabbing will be based on those who are in higher-risk categories – elderly and immune-compromised and those with underlying health issues.
- Swab sample results are coming back slower than expected. With more testing, we expect this will continue. Whenever anyone is swabbed for potential COVID-19, self-isolation is advised until the test result is received.
- Take media breaks: If you are struggling with anxiety, depression, fear about this outbreak call the Care + Crisis Helpline at 585-283-5200, text 741741 or call the NYS COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline at 884-863-9314, they have trained listeners available 24/7 to help you through this.
- Nature Breaks and Parks: We are getting reports of groups not practicing social distancing. This is not a time for playgroups. Parents remind your children they are to keep their distance from non-household members to limit the spread of disease. State Parks are free with limited services available. Local parks may close or limit access to adhere to state guidelines.
- Guidance on Responsible Recreations During the COVID-19 Public Health Crisis: http://www.dec.ny.gov/docs/administration_pdf/decparkscovid19guide.pdf
- Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation COVID-19 Updates: https://parks.ny.gov/covid19/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
FRAUD ALERT – Watch out for Scams!
- At this time there are no FDA-approved drugs or treatments for COVID-19.
- There are also no over-the-counter COVID-19 tests. If you get an email, phone call, offer by mail or other solicitation for these scams, hang up and ignore them.
- This is a very important warning to reinforce for every County resident.
- The best medical advice for you comes from your healthcare provider.
NEW YORK STATE CASES / RESTRICTIONS / GUIDANCE
- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today at his press conference there are now a total of 83,712 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in NYS.
- 12,226 (15 percent) COVID-19 patients are hospitalized.
- The Governor has extended NY PAUSE program (nonessential workers down to 0 percent) until April 15; this will be evaluated every two weeks.
- New Yorkers without health insurance can apply through NY State of Health within 60 days of losing coverage. https://nystateofhealth.ny.gov/
- The President and CDC have ordered a travel advisory (NY, NJ & CT) – this is not a lockdown, these federal actions support state actions to date. It is OK to be outside in your yard, ride bikes, visit a state park for walks, to take rides in your vehicle, however congregating and taking the family shopping does not comply with social distancing (keeping 6 feet from others, limiting time out in public).