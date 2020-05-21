COVID-19 Daily Update: One new case in Genesee County

Press release:

New Cases

As of 2 p.m. Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 178 positive cases. The positive case resides in LeRoy. The individual is in their 40s. The newly positive individual was on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic. One of the previous positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation. Two of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Orleans County received 0 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 171 positive cases. One of the previous positive community cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation. Seventeen of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.



Click here to view the Genesee and Orleans counties' online map of confirmed cases.

