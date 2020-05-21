May 21, 2020 - 4:21pm
COVID-19 Daily Update: One new case in Genesee County
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
New Cases
- As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 178 positive cases.
- The positive case resides in LeRoy.
- The individual is in their 40s.
- The newly positive individual was on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic.
- One of the previous positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
- Two of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received 0 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 171 positive cases.
- One of the previous positive community cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
- Seventeen of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.
Click here to view the Genesee and Orleans counties' online map of confirmed cases.