COVID-19 protocols at Le Roy schools working, superintendent tells board

Le Roy Central Schools will continue to keep doing what it's doing when it comes to COVID-19, Superintendent Merritt Holly told the Board of Education on Tuesday night, because it's been working.

That is, the district will continue to follow the protocols.

Holly said with a total of there are currently 25 more COVID-19 cases in the district this year than last at the same point, when there were 45, but by Dec. 24 last year, there were 81 cases.

The numbers, then, this year are looking pretty good, when you consider that this year, nearly all students are attending school daily and the world is dealing with varients that spread more easily than the version of SARS-CoV-2 that was in the air a year ago.

The data is clear, Holly said: The vaccines work. Most of the local infections are among the unvaccinated.

The other advantage for the vaccinated is they don't have to follow the same quarantine protocols if they become a close contact to an infected person and are asymptomatic.

The district, he said, with temperature checks, social distancing, masks, quarantines for the unvaccinated who get exposed to the disease, are one of the safest environments for staff and students.

"What we've put in place has allowed us to stay functional and stay in school," Holly said.